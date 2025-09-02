Judge Declares National Guard Deployment Illegal in California Immigration Protests

A federal judge has ruled the deployment of National Guard troops by the Trump administration during Southern California immigration protests to be illegal. The decision was made by Judge Charles Breyer, stating that the presidency violated federal law by deploying troops for immigration raids.

The state of California filed a lawsuit arguing that the summer deployment in Los Angeles breached laws prohibiting the military from enforcing domestic laws. In contrast, the administration defended its actions, claiming the troops were protecting federal personnel, not enforcing the law, thus exempt from the Posse Comitatus Act.

While the ruling highlighted the illegality of the deployments, Judge Breyer did not demand the immediate withdrawal of the remaining troops. The legal clash underscores ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement.