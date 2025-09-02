Maharashtra's Bold Move: Historic Gazetteer Paves Way for Maratha Reservations

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by issuing a resolution concerning the Hyderabad gazetteer to enable Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates. This pivotal move aims to provide the Maratha community access to reservations in jobs and education under the OBC category by utilizing historic documentation.

Following a hunger strike by activist Manoj Jarange, discussions between cabinet ministers led to the establishment of a scrutiny process. A newly formed committee will thoroughly verify documents, aiming for a transparent and time-bound approach to assessing the eligibility of Marathas seeking Kunbi certification, thus unlocking potential reservation benefits.

This resolution, accompanied by amendments to existing caste certification rules, further mandates evidence from ancestral land records predating 1961. The village-level mechanism involves local officials who will authenticate claims, paving the way for Marathas, especially in Marathwada, to obtain rightful reservation recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)