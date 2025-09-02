Left Menu

Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative

The Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members. This move follows negotiations with activist Manoj Jarange and aims to grant Marathas access to OBC reservations in jobs and education by recognizing their Kunbi heritage.

Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards addressing the long-standing demand of the Maratha community by announcing the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates. The decision followed extensive discussions between state ministers and activist Manoj Jarange, who recently ended a hunger strike seeking OBC reservations for Marathas.

The Kunbi caste, a traditional farming community, is classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in Maharashtra, making them eligible for government reservations. The new government resolution outlines a detailed verification process, referencing historical documentation from the Hyderabad gazetteer, to authenticate the Maratha community's Kunbi heritage.

This initiative is poised to impact Marathas significantly, particularly in the Marathwada region, by granting them access to reserved opportunities in government jobs and education. A village-level committee, comprising local officials, will oversee the document verification process to ensure a transparent and efficient issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible claimants.

