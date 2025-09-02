Allahabad High Court Calls for Accountability in Land Encroachment Case

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern order concerning the reported thrashing of a petitioner who filed a PIL about widespread trespass on public utility and gram sabha land.

Justice J J Munir addressed the issue, demanding personal affidavits from senior officials in Sant Kabir Nagar in response to the petition's allegations.

The court criticized state officers for neglecting their duties and emphasized that public interest litigations were necessary due to administrative failures.

