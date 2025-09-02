Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Calls for Accountability in Land Encroachment Case

The Allahabad High Court has taken serious action on a PIL reporting land encroachment in Sant Kabir Nagar. The court issued notices to private respondents and requested affidavits from district officials, emphasizing the role of public interest litigations in holding authorities accountable.

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern order concerning the reported thrashing of a petitioner who filed a PIL about widespread trespass on public utility and gram sabha land.

Justice J J Munir addressed the issue, demanding personal affidavits from senior officials in Sant Kabir Nagar in response to the petition's allegations.

The court criticized state officers for neglecting their duties and emphasized that public interest litigations were necessary due to administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

