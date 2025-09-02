Court Blocks Trump’s Deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles

A federal judge has determined that the Trump administration breached federal law by deploying National Guard troops in Southern California during immigration enforcement activities and ensuing protests.

The ruling, issued by Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, found that the administration's actions in sending troops to the Los Angeles area contravened legal boundaries. However, the judge opted not to mandate the immediate withdrawal of those troops, setting the order's activation for Friday.

This legal decision follows a lawsuit filed by the state of California, which contested the legality of militarizing domestic law enforcement. Trump's reliance on a specific provision for deployment under certain emergencies was called into question, with further operations impacted as the President continues National Guard considerations for several Democratic-led cities.

