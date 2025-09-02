High Court Drama: Illegal Mining Sparks Judicial Recusal

In a dramatic turn of events, a BJP MLA allegedly sought to influence a high-ranking Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, resulting in the judge's decision to step away from a contentious illegal mining case. Justice Vishal Mishra, in his September 1 order, disclosed that MLA Sanjay Pathak reached out to him in relation to the case, prompting the withdrawal.

The writ petition, brought forth by Ashutosh Dixit, calls for punitive action against parties implicated in illegal mining operations in the Jabalpur district. Notably, Dixit alleges that several companies affiliated with MLA Pathak were engaging in unauthorized and excessive mining activities.

According to government sources, hefty fines exceeding Rs 1,700 crore have been levied in this case. As the legal battle unfolds, Pathak's company has sought to intervene, with a petition now set for hearing. Pathak, a representative of the Vijayraghavgarh constituency, was unreachable for comments but is expected to address the matter soon.

