Left Menu

High Court Drama: Illegal Mining Sparks Judicial Recusal

A BJP MLA's attempt to influence a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge led to his recusal from a case on illegal mining. The petition, highlighting illegal activities by companies linked to the MLA, calls for a probe and has seen hefty fines imposed. The MLA was unavailable for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:22 IST
High Court Drama: Illegal Mining Sparks Judicial Recusal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a BJP MLA allegedly sought to influence a high-ranking Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, resulting in the judge's decision to step away from a contentious illegal mining case. Justice Vishal Mishra, in his September 1 order, disclosed that MLA Sanjay Pathak reached out to him in relation to the case, prompting the withdrawal.

The writ petition, brought forth by Ashutosh Dixit, calls for punitive action against parties implicated in illegal mining operations in the Jabalpur district. Notably, Dixit alleges that several companies affiliated with MLA Pathak were engaging in unauthorized and excessive mining activities.

According to government sources, hefty fines exceeding Rs 1,700 crore have been levied in this case. As the legal battle unfolds, Pathak's company has sought to intervene, with a petition now set for hearing. Pathak, a representative of the Vijayraghavgarh constituency, was unreachable for comments but is expected to address the matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025