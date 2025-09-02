Chaos Unfurls in Himachal Assembly Over Cooperative Bank Allegations

Chaos erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday as BJP legislators accused the Congress government of withholding critical data related to funds allegedly distributed by the Kangra cooperative bank to women self-help groups in the Dehra constituency. In a dramatic protest, BJP members walked out of the House.

The uproar began after government officials, responding to a query by BJP MLA Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, acknowledged that they were still 'collecting information.' Sharma had sought details about funds transferred by Kangra State Cooperative Bank to self-help groups between June 1 and July 10, 2024.

Tension escalated as the opposition criticized the government's actions, claiming the information was deliberately being withheld, despite Sharma obtaining it via RTI. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed the protests as attempts to grab headlines without basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)