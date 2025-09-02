Left Menu

Sudan Landslide Tragedy: A Plea for Global Aid

A severe landslide in western Sudan's Jebel Marra region has reportedly claimed the lives of up to 1,000 people, devastating the village of Tarseen. The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army has called for international assistance to recover bodies and provide aid, as ongoing rains hamper relief efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating landslide in western Sudan's Jebel Marra region has reportedly buried the village of Tarseen, leaving a catastrophic death toll estimated between 300 and 1,000. Ongoing heavy rains have rendered the area difficult to reach, prompting the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) to appeal for international aid intervention.

SLM/A, which governs this autonomous region, highlights the need for urgent relief, as only one individual survived the disaster. Their call for help underscores the perilous situation for nearby communities who face the threat of further landslides, and emphasizes the immediate requirement for evacuation plans and emergency shelters.

While the Sudanese civil war rages between the government and Rapid Support Forces, with areas like al-Fashir under siege, Jebel Marra shelters thousands displaced by conflict. However, humanitarian aid is sparse, compounded by inadequate food, shelter, and medical supplies, and a worsening cholera outbreak. Meanwhile, global leaders have expressed condolences and a willingness to assist.

