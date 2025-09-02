Left Menu

Mysterious Killing of Indonesian Diplomate in Peru Sparks Tensions

Peruvian authorities have pledged a thorough investigation into the killing of Indonesian diplomat Zetro Leonardo Purba in Lima. Purba was shot while biking home, and authorities have not ruled out a vendetta. Increased police protection has been promised for the Indonesian embassy amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Peruvian authorities have vowed to conduct a comprehensive investigation following the death of Indonesian diplomat Zetro Leonardo Purba. Purba was tragically killed in Lima, being shot three times while on his way home.

The Peruvian foreign ministry expressed deep regret over what they termed an "assassination," and promised to take all necessary steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. They also announced enhanced security for the Indonesian embassy and its personnel.

Speculation remains, with local police not ruling out the possibility of a vendetta. A video from the scene shows Purba being intercepted by a helmeted assailant, fleeing with an accomplice. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has called for a detailed probe to ensure the safety of embassy staff in Peru.

