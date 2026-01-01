Left Menu

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

India is experiencing mixed weather patterns. While southern and central regions will see good rainfall from January to March, the northwest will have below-normal showers. The regional temperature variations and the onset of ENSO neutral conditions are significant indicators of these shifts. Climate change impacts are evident.

Southern and central India are forecasted to receive robust rainfall from January to March, contrasting with below-normal showers in the northwest, according to the weather office announcement on Thursday.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, indicated that despite mixed rain projections, the rabi crop won't be affected due to northwest India's strong irrigation infrastructure and full reservoirs from a successful monsoon.

Mohapatra highlighted that northeast India and sections of Bihar and Vidarbha will see additional cold days, whereas Rajasthan will experience fewer. He attributed the dry December to the lack of western disturbances and pointed out that La Nina conditions currently affect the region, with ENSO neutrality forecasted by March, suggesting favorable monsoon prospects.

