New Govt-Industry Task Team to Strengthen South Africa’s Fight Against FMD

In a bold move to curb the growing crisis of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in South Africa, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has announced the formation of an Industry-Government Task Team. This strategic partnership between government bodies and the red meat industry aims to intensify the country’s prevention, response, and containment of animal diseases—particularly FMD, which continues to plague several provinces.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, 1 September 2025, Minister Steenhuisen confirmed that the task team will work in close coordination with livestock value chain roundtables, ensuring consistent engagement and decision-making across all sectors of the red meat and livestock industries.

“The task team will ensure better coordination, enforcement, and accountability in tackling animal disease outbreaks,” the Minister stated.

A Coordinated Response to a National Challenge

The establishment of this new task team follows a strategic “Bosberaad” meeting held in July, convened by the Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC). The meeting served as a platform for government, veterinarians, livestock stakeholders, and scientists to evaluate the state of disease management and propose urgent reforms.

The consensus was clear: current FMD responses are fragmented, poorly enforced, and lack a central coordinating mechanism—factors which have led to the persistence and spread of the virus.

Proposed interventions from the Bosberaad include:

Revising outdated disease control zones

Expanding diagnostic and sampling capabilities

Increasing vaccine access

Enhancing animal identification and traceability systems

Strict enforcement of biosecurity protocols

Experts at the meeting warned that unless biosecurity measures are fully implemented, the country risks FMD becoming endemic, particularly in densely populated livestock areas.

Update on Vaccine Procurement and Distribution

Minister Steenhuisen provided critical updates on the country’s vaccine stock and deployment strategy. South Africa has procured 900,000 FMD vaccine doses valued at R72 million from the Botswana Vaccine Institute, allocated for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Key details include:

500,000 doses delivered in June, used in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, and Free State

An additional 400,000 doses received recently, with 50,000 already dispatched

Remaining doses to be prioritised for Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, and Gauteng, where active outbreaks are ongoing

Current FMD Outbreak Situation: A Grim Picture

South Africa is currently grappling with 274 unresolved FMD outbreaks across five provinces:

Province Active Outbreaks KwaZulu-Natal 180 Gauteng 54 North West 26 Mpumalanga 9 Free State 5

Outbreaks have been confirmed across all types of cattle farming systems—commercial beef, dairy, breeding operations, feedlots, and communal herds. The hardest-hit province, KwaZulu-Natal, continues to experience westward spread into multiple municipalities, including Dundee, Dannhauser, Newcastle, Alfred Duma, Okhahlamba, uMshwathi, eDumbe, and eMadlangeni.

The initial spread appears to have occurred via auction activity in February, with the virus traveling from KwaZulu-Natal into Mpumalanga, and then cascading into Gauteng, North West, and the Free State by May.

Illegal Livestock Movements & Non-Compliance a Serious Threat

The Minister voiced serious concerns about ongoing illegal cattle movements, especially of animals showing clinical signs of infection. These unlawful activities include self-treatment of sick livestock, avoidance of veterinary inspections, and failure to report suspected cases.

“Reports of farmers moving cattle showing clinical signs of the disease, or treating them privately without reporting, are deeply concerning and irresponsible,” said Steenhuisen. “These actions not only contravene legal directives but risk entrenching FMD as endemic in South Africa.”

He called on all livestock farmers—commercial and subsistence alike—to cooperate with state veterinarians, report suspected infections promptly, and refrain from moving any animals without full veterinary clearance.

Way Forward: Accountability, Science, and Solidarity

The newly formed task team will play a critical coordination role, ensuring a multi-stakeholder approach that cuts across policy, science, enforcement, and livestock management. It is expected to:

Monitor the implementation of control strategies

Ensure adherence to disease containment laws

Mobilize resources and expertise

Drive public awareness and community-level compliance

The Department of Agriculture aims to restore confidence in the national veterinary system, rebuild export opportunities for red meat, and secure livelihoods for thousands of farmers affected by FMD-related trade restrictions.

Final Thoughts

With the economic stakes high and the risk of long-term endemicity rising, the South African government is taking a more aggressive and coordinated approach to halt the spread of FMD. The success of this new task team will depend on the collective cooperation of farmers, vets, scientists, and policymakers—united by the goal of safeguarding animal health and securing the future of the red meat industry.