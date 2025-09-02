Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Child's Right to Parental Affection Across Borders

The Supreme Court of India emphasized the importance of a child maintaining a relationship with both parents, even when they live in separate countries. It allowed a father's plea for video interaction with his son in Ireland, ensuring the child's right to parental affection is upheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:35 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has reinforced a child's right to maintain relationships with both parents, despite geographical separations. On Tuesday, the court highlighted the importance of ensuring that children receive love, guidance, and emotional support from both parents, even if they reside in different countries.

The case involved a father seeking the court's intervention to interact with his nine-year-old son, who is living with his mother in Ireland. The court acknowledged the ongoing conflict between the parents but insisted the child's welfare should remain paramount. It ruled in favor of regular video interactions between father and son.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, issued directives allowing the father two-hour video sessions with his son every alternate Sunday. The court stressed that both parties must cooperate to facilitate these interactions, emphasizing that the child's interests take precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

