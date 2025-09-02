Tragic Collision: Convoy Car Accident Claims Life in West Bengal

A tragic incident unfolded in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, as a motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla's convoy. The fatal crash has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Tajuddin, suffered severe injuries after his bike collided with the convoy's leading pilot car in the Bamanghata area. Despite being rushed to the SSKM Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon.

The incident, attributed to a brake failure, revealed that the pilot car's registration had been blocked, lacking a pollution clearance certificate, raising concerns over vehicle maintenance and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)