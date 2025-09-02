Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Convoy Car Accident Claims Life in West Bengal

A fatal accident occurred in West Bengal involving a motorbike collision with a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA convoy. The deceased, Mohammed Tajuddin, was hit in South 24 Parganas. Investigation revealed a blocked registration and lack of pollution certificate for the pilot car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST
Tragic Collision: Convoy Car Accident Claims Life in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, as a motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla's convoy. The fatal crash has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Tajuddin, suffered severe injuries after his bike collided with the convoy's leading pilot car in the Bamanghata area. Despite being rushed to the SSKM Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon.

The incident, attributed to a brake failure, revealed that the pilot car's registration had been blocked, lacking a pollution clearance certificate, raising concerns over vehicle maintenance and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025