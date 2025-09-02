Punjab Police Crack Down on Jaish-e-Mohammad Linked Terror Module

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested three men connected to a terror module linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), authorities announced Tuesday. These individuals are suspected of murdering a cab driver in a chilling case that has raised security concerns.

The suspects, Sahil Bashir, Munish Singh, and Aijaz Ahmed Khan, hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and allegedly snatched a cab under false pretenses, leading to the brutal killing of driver Anil Kumar from Mohali. The investigation revealed that they fatally shot Kumar in Mohali after an altercation.

During the arrest, officers recovered the stolen cab and the firearm believed to have been used in the crime. The arrests followed a swift and comprehensive probe, with police teams acting on technical and human intelligence, bringing a dangerous chapter to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)