Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Minister Satish Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir has pledged two months of his salary to aid the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, supporting flood rehabilitation in the region. Emphasizing the priority of citizen welfare, Sharma inspected the Tawi river embankments alongside officials to ensure effective disaster preparedness and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:50 IST
In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma has announced the donation of his two months' salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This contribution aims to support ongoing rehabilitation efforts in flood-stricken areas within the Union territory, highlighting a commitment to community welfare.

During his visit to the flood-affected regions, Sharma emphasized the government's dedication to safeguarding lives and property. He assessed the Tawi river embankments, accompanied by senior officials, to ensure safety measures are established to protect vulnerable populations.

Sharma mandated the Civil Supplies department to prepare adequately for potential displacements, directing the dissemination of alerts to affected areas and ensuring necessary resources are available at relief centers. His actions underscore the prioritization of public safety and effective disaster management.

