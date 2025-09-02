OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case
OAS officer Madhusmita Singh was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Odisha police for allegedly misappropriating Rs 4 crore of government funds. Singh was previously suspended from service due to corruption allegations related to misusing funds meant for infrastructure projects for beautification purposes without proper documentation.
An officer from the Odisha Administrative Service, Madhusmita Singh, was apprehended on Tuesday for her alleged role in the misappropriation of approximately Rs 4 crore in government funds, according to official reports.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha police is leading the investigation, which led to Singh's arrest at her residence in Mankadakendia, under the Khunta police station jurisdiction in Mayurbhanj district.
The investigation followed a written complaint by Gourav Pradhan, Belpahar Municipality's executive officer. Earlier, accountant Bibhuti Sahoo was arrested, with allegations pointing towards mismanagement of funds allocated for infrastructure projects, misspent on beautification, without the necessary documentation.
