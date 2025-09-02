OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

An officer from the Odisha Administrative Service, Madhusmita Singh, was apprehended on Tuesday for her alleged role in the misappropriation of approximately Rs 4 crore in government funds, according to official reports.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha police is leading the investigation, which led to Singh's arrest at her residence in Mankadakendia, under the Khunta police station jurisdiction in Mayurbhanj district.

The investigation followed a written complaint by Gourav Pradhan, Belpahar Municipality's executive officer. Earlier, accountant Bibhuti Sahoo was arrested, with allegations pointing towards mismanagement of funds allocated for infrastructure projects, misspent on beautification, without the necessary documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)