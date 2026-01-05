Left Menu

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Alleged Bribery

Odisha's DGP Y B Khurania suspended inspector Bijaya Kumar Barik following his arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe from a liquor vendor. Barik was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and significant cash was found during raids at his residence.

Updated: 05-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:17 IST
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Alleged Bribery
In a decisive move, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania has suspended Inspector Bijaya Kumar Barik following his arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe from a local liquor vendor. The action came just a day after the inspector's arrest by the anti-corruption vigilance wing.

The state police headquarters initiated disciplinary proceedings as Barik, the inspector-in-charge of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) police station in Cuttack, was found in violation of Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The arrest followed the recovery of a Rs 40,000 bribe from him.

Vigilance officials have also recovered approximately Rs 5 lakh from Barik's government quarters during subsequent raids. While under suspension, he will remain under the disciplinary control of the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

