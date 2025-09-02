Illegal Mining Crackdown: Political Tensions in Himachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, highlighting illegal mining activities allegedly protected by some public representatives. Sukhu emphasized that swift, stringent actions will be taken against such entities, irrespective of their political clout.

A significant raid took place at a stone crusher in the Sujanpur area, owned by Parveen Sharma, a relative of Hamirpur BJP MLA Ashish Sharma. Despite the official closure of the crusher from July 2024, it was reportedly found involved in illegal operations. The authorities confiscated several machines and 50 tippers laden with boulders.

While police claim these actions are part of an operation against illegal mining, Ashish Sharma argues it is politically motivated, linked to his casting vote against Congress in a recent Rajya Sabha poll. Sukhu assured that the government prioritizes protecting natural resources, and offenders will face severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)