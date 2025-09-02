France Issues Arrest Warrants in 2012 Homs Bombing

French judges have issued arrest warrants for seven former Syrian top officials, including ex-President Bashar al-Assad, over the 2012 bombing of a Homs press centre, according to a judicial source and human rights organization. This attack tragically claimed the lives of renowned journalists, Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik.

The press centre, located in Homs—a prominent rebel stronghold during the Syrian civil war—came under attack on February 22, 2012. The International Federation for Human Rights has reported that these officials are accused of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity for their roles in the deliberate targeting of journalists.

Under French law, cases of crimes against humanity can be pursued in French courts. The investigation highlights the Syrian regime's attempt to limit media coverage by targeting foreign journalists. Bashar al-Assad, whose family ruled Syria for over fifty years, fled to Russia after insurgents rapidly seized control in December 2024.