Left Menu

France Issues Arrest Warrants in 2012 Homs Bombing

French judges issued arrest warrants for seven ex-Syrian officials, including ex-President Assad, over the 2012 Homs press centre bombing. The attack killed journalists Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik, allegedly targeting foreign reporters. Warrants align with French laws prosecuting crimes against humanity, claiming intentional targeting of media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:44 IST
France Issues Arrest Warrants in 2012 Homs Bombing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French judges have issued arrest warrants for seven former Syrian top officials, including ex-President Bashar al-Assad, over the 2012 bombing of a Homs press centre, according to a judicial source and human rights organization. This attack tragically claimed the lives of renowned journalists, Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik.

The press centre, located in Homs—a prominent rebel stronghold during the Syrian civil war—came under attack on February 22, 2012. The International Federation for Human Rights has reported that these officials are accused of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity for their roles in the deliberate targeting of journalists.

Under French law, cases of crimes against humanity can be pursued in French courts. The investigation highlights the Syrian regime's attempt to limit media coverage by targeting foreign journalists. Bashar al-Assad, whose family ruled Syria for over fifty years, fled to Russia after insurgents rapidly seized control in December 2024.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
2
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India
3
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
4
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025