Victory Celebrations in Jalna as Government Grants Maratha Quota Demands

Soon after the Maharashtra government accepted key demands from activist Manoj Jarange, jubilation erupted in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district. Jarange ended his fast after the government agreed to grant eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, enabling them to claim Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits.

The 43-year-old activist launched his protest on August 29 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Jarange proclaimed victory after a government delegation met him to convey their decision. Celebrations broke out at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati, with local residents waving flags, beating drums, and chanting slogans in support.

Antarwali Sarati, a focal point for the Maratha reservation campaign, witnessed an outpouring of emotion as supporters celebrated. Local leaders held a ceremony with prayers, fireworks, and sweets. Jarange's family joined the celebration, highlighting the significant impact of the government's decision on Maratha youth regarding educational and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)