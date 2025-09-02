Left Menu

Victory Celebrations in Jalna as Government Grants Maratha Quota Demands

Activist Manoj Jarange ends a five-day fast after the Maharashtra government meets his demands for granting Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, allowing OBC reservation benefits. Following this, jubilation erupts in Antarwali Sarati, the hub of the Maratha reservation movement. Ceremonies and celebrations mark a 'historic victory' for Jarange and his supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after the Maharashtra government accepted key demands from activist Manoj Jarange, jubilation erupted in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district. Jarange ended his fast after the government agreed to grant eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, enabling them to claim Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits.

The 43-year-old activist launched his protest on August 29 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Jarange proclaimed victory after a government delegation met him to convey their decision. Celebrations broke out at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati, with local residents waving flags, beating drums, and chanting slogans in support.

Antarwali Sarati, a focal point for the Maratha reservation campaign, witnessed an outpouring of emotion as supporters celebrated. Local leaders held a ceremony with prayers, fireworks, and sweets. Jarange's family joined the celebration, highlighting the significant impact of the government's decision on Maratha youth regarding educational and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

