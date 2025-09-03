US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

The United States has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a Venezuelan-operated drug vessel. President Donald Trump announced that the operation targeted the Tren de Aragua gang, killing 11 individuals, with no harm to US forces.

The strike took place in international waters as the gang attempted to transport narcotics to the US. This action is part of a broader US effort to strengthen its maritime force in the region, aiming to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the US of fabricating a drug-trafficking narrative to destabilize his government, citing data from a United Nations report. The report highlighted increased cocaine trafficking affecting countries like Ecuador, but not to the extent the US suggests for Venezuela.