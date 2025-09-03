Tragic Quarrel Ends in Death: Young Love Turns Violent

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man has been accused of strangling his 17-year-old fiancée during a heated argument, which ended fatally, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Authorities disclosed the grim news on Wednesday.

The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday in Bivaldhar village located in the Jawhar area. The accused, who was reportedly in love and engaged to the victim, had frequent visits to her home, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer S Maher.

On the day of the incident, with the victim's parents away, a discussion between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation. Following the crime, neighbors came forward to alert the police, leading to the accused's arrest and murder charge under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.