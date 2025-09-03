Left Menu

Chhattisgarh DMF Scam: ED's Crackdown on Misappropriation

The Enforcement Directorate initiated fresh searches as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged misuse of the District Mineral Fund in Chhattisgarh. With provisions under PMLA, they are scrutinizing premises linked to vendors, contractors, and middlemen for siphoning DMF funds through Beej Nigam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:58 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its probe into the alleged misappropriation of the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh by launching a new series of searches, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The searches are targeting at least 18 locations associated with vendors, contractors, and suspected middlemen, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This investigation follows accusations of misappropriating significant sums of DMF funds through the Beej Nigam (Seed Corporation) of Chhattisgarh.

The ED's money laundering inquiry began after they recognized three FIRs lodged by Chhattisgarh Police, implicating contractors who allegedly siphoned government funds, working alongside state officials and political figures. Previous searches have already been conducted in connection with this scandal.

