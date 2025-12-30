Left Menu

Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

A Gurugram man was scammed of Rs 2.18 crore by a friend who claimed she needed the money for her sister's cancer treatment. Police arrested an accomplice in Hyderabad, revealing the money was illicitly transferred through multiple bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:17 IST
Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Gurugram fell victim to a Rs 2.18 crore fraud orchestrated by a friend who deceptively insisted the funds were for her sister's cancer treatment. The police in Hyderabad apprehended an accomplice connected to the woman, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, Azhar Ahmed, 30, appeared before a Hyderabad court on Tuesday, where authorities secured a four-day transit remand. He was detained by the economic offence wing of the police a day prior, officials reported.

Interrogation revealed that Yangji Sherpa, also known as Yama, obtained Rs 2.18 crore from the victim over nearly a year— from May 2024 to April 2025— under the pretext of urgent medical needs, according to a Gurugram Police spokesperson. The money, initially transferred to her account, was later shifted to Ahmed's account. 'We are interrogating the suspect and pursuing his associate,' the spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025