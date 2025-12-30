Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

A resident of Gurugram fell victim to a Rs 2.18 crore fraud orchestrated by a friend who deceptively insisted the funds were for her sister's cancer treatment. The police in Hyderabad apprehended an accomplice connected to the woman, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, Azhar Ahmed, 30, appeared before a Hyderabad court on Tuesday, where authorities secured a four-day transit remand. He was detained by the economic offence wing of the police a day prior, officials reported.

Interrogation revealed that Yangji Sherpa, also known as Yama, obtained Rs 2.18 crore from the victim over nearly a year— from May 2024 to April 2025— under the pretext of urgent medical needs, according to a Gurugram Police spokesperson. The money, initially transferred to her account, was later shifted to Ahmed's account. 'We are interrogating the suspect and pursuing his associate,' the spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)