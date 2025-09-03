Government Announces Major Reforms to Disability Support System from 2025

Disabled people, their families, and carers will soon have greater choice and control over the services they receive, with the Government announcing a new phase of improvements to New Zealand’s disability support system. The changes, which will be rolled out from early 2025, are aimed at ensuring the system is more consistent, transparent, sustainable, and fair.

Empowering Disabled People and Families

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston said the reforms are a direct response to feedback from the disability community, which has long called for a more flexible and people-centred approach.

“The disability community has made it clear they want the freedom to make their own decisions on what supports and services they need,” Ms Upston said. “My absolute priority is to ensure the disability support system is one that disabled people, their families and carers can trust, and that it is easy to use.”

The changes will apply to disability support services and flexible funding allocated by Needs Assessment Service Coordination organisations (NASCs). Importantly, the current Enabling Good Lives (EGL) model remains unchanged, though further consideration may be given in the future.

Key Changes in the Support System

The new system will introduce several reforms designed to remove inconsistencies and strengthen trust:

Nationally Consistent Assessments – All NASCs will use a single assessment process and allocation framework , eliminating regional disparities.

Personalised Support Plans – NASCs will develop tailored plans that reflect the unique needs of each disabled person, while also considering the role of families and carers.

Removal of Purchasing Guidelines – The restrictive purchasing rules, including amendments introduced in March 2024, will no longer apply.

Flexible Funding with Budget Limits – Users will have greater freedom to choose services, but must stay within their allocated budget.

Reassessments Available – People will be able to seek a reassessment if their circumstances change, though no additional funding will be provided if budgets run out early.

Responding to Past Challenges

The changes follow an Independent Review in 2024 that identified major issues in the system, including:

Unsustainable increases in spending

Lack of clear criteria for flexible funding

A “postcode lottery,” where access to services varied depending on where people lived

Long-standing systemic weaknesses that had been left unaddressed

Since then, the Government has acted to stabilise services. The 2024 Budget allocated $1 billion over four years to meet rising costs in disability support, including $240 million for residential care.

Community Consultation and Impact

The reforms were shaped by extensive consultation, with feedback from more than 1,800 disabled people, families, and carers across New Zealand. Currently, about 38,500 people use flexible funding, with over 90 percent accessing it through NASCs.

“These changes are significant and reflect the voices of disabled New Zealanders,” Ms Upston said. “They build on improvements already made to stabilise the system while longer-term work is underway to align it more closely with the Enabling Good Lives vision and principles.”

Looking Ahead

While implementation will take time, the Government says the changes will make the system fairer and easier to navigate, providing greater certainty for those who rely on disability supports.

For updates and detailed information, people are encouraged to visit www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz, which will be regularly updated as the reforms progress.

“These improvements are about giving disabled people the dignity of choice, providing carers with greater clarity, and building a sustainable system that can serve New Zealanders well into the future,” Ms Upston concluded.