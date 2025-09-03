Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

Israeli drones have dropped grenades near UNIFIL peacekeepers who were clearing roadblocks that hindered access to a U.N. position. This incident is regarded as one of the most severe attacks on UNIFIL personnel since the cessation of hostilities agreement reached last November.

Updated: 03-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling development, Israeli drones have reportedly dropped four grenades close to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel on Tuesday morning, as they worked to remove roadblocks impeding access to a U.N. position.

The incident is being described by UNIFIL as one of the most serious attacks on its personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement was enacted last November. The escalation underscores the fragile peace in the region.

The attack has raised concerns about the safety of peacekeepers in volatile areas, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures to protect those tasked with maintaining stability in conflict zones.

