Tension Rises in Maharashtra Over Kunbi Caste Certification for Marathas

OBC activist Laxman Hake has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government's recent move to provide Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, a decision that grants them eligibility for reservation benefits. Hake argues that political leaders need to clarify if they support changes to the Other Backward Classes quota.

In response to Manoj Jarange's protests, which ended after government assurances, a committee has been formed to issue these certificates, relying on historical evidence of Kunbi heritage. This decision aims to include Marathas in the OBC category, facilitating access to jobs and education reservations.

Hake criticized the government resolution from the social justice department, questioning the validity of using the Hyderabad gazetteer as a basis for such decisions. He warned of potential protests by OBCs and VJNTs, stressing the need for political transparency on this contentious issue.