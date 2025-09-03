Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Revolutionizes Governance with Zero-Based Budgeting

Madhya Pradesh introduces Zero-Based Budgeting and a three-year rolling budget, aiming for sustainable growth, economic development, and social justice. These reforms underscore financial discipline and position the state as a pioneer in financial innovation. The initiative sets a model for other states and promotes a 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh 2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Revolutionizes Governance with Zero-Based Budgeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to implement Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) along with a three-year rolling budget. This landmark initiative is a strategic move towards ensuring financial discipline and fostering sustainable long-term growth, according to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

With this pioneering approach, the state aims to lay a robust foundation for the 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh 2047' vision. Devda emphasized that the focus extends beyond economic growth to include employment generation, infrastructure development, and social justice, setting a precedent for other states.

This reform targets doubling the state budget over the next five years, fortified by strict financial discipline. By requiring every scheme to justify its relevance from scratch, ZBB ensures optimal use of resources, echoing successful international practices and setting a new benchmark in Indian financial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025