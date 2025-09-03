Madhya Pradesh Revolutionizes Governance with Zero-Based Budgeting

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to implement Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) along with a three-year rolling budget. This landmark initiative is a strategic move towards ensuring financial discipline and fostering sustainable long-term growth, according to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

With this pioneering approach, the state aims to lay a robust foundation for the 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh 2047' vision. Devda emphasized that the focus extends beyond economic growth to include employment generation, infrastructure development, and social justice, setting a precedent for other states.

This reform targets doubling the state budget over the next five years, fortified by strict financial discipline. By requiring every scheme to justify its relevance from scratch, ZBB ensures optimal use of resources, echoing successful international practices and setting a new benchmark in Indian financial governance.

