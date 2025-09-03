Left Menu

Marathas Achieve Quota Victory in Maharashtra

Maratha community gains reservation in Marathwada and western Maharashtra, announced activist Manoj Jarange. The Maharashtra government granted eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, enabling quota benefits in education and jobs. Jarange ended his hunger strike after the acceptance of major demands, urging supporters to remain calm and trust the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:02 IST
Marathas Achieve Quota Victory in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Maratha community, activist Manoj Jarange announced that members will now receive reservation in Marathwada and western Maharashtra, soothing tensions among supporters. Jarange called for calm and confidence in his decision.

The 43-year-old, who had recently returned from a hunger strike in Mumbai, spoke to reporters while under medical care in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He declared victory for the Maratha community, as the Maharashtra government accepted demands to issue Kunbi caste certificates, providing quota advantages in education and jobs reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Jarange concluded his fast at Azad Maidan, attended by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. He criticized detractors and pledged that village-level committees will ensure no Maratha in Marathwada is excluded from the quota. The government announced a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi certificates for eligible Marathas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025