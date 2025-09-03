Marathas Achieve Quota Victory in Maharashtra

In a significant development for the Maratha community, activist Manoj Jarange announced that members will now receive reservation in Marathwada and western Maharashtra, soothing tensions among supporters. Jarange called for calm and confidence in his decision.

The 43-year-old, who had recently returned from a hunger strike in Mumbai, spoke to reporters while under medical care in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He declared victory for the Maratha community, as the Maharashtra government accepted demands to issue Kunbi caste certificates, providing quota advantages in education and jobs reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Jarange concluded his fast at Azad Maidan, attended by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. He criticized detractors and pledged that village-level committees will ensure no Maratha in Marathwada is excluded from the quota. The government announced a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi certificates for eligible Marathas.

(With inputs from agencies.)