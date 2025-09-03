Extradition Drama: Notorious Criminal Mainpal Dhilla Brought Back to India

In a high-profile operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully extradited Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal, from Cambodia to India. The operation was a coordinated effort among the CBI, Haryana Police, and the ministries of home and external affairs.

Dhilla, known by aliases including Maipal Badli and Sonu Kumar, faced serious charges such as murder and was serving a life sentence. He allegedly escaped to Cambodia using a fake identity after being released on parole in 2018. A Red Notice was issued via Interpol, facilitating his capture in Cambodia.

The arrest led to swift action from NCB-Phnom Penh, ensuring Dhilla's return to India. Authorities have confirmed that Dhilla was brought back to India by Haryana Police and is now set to face legal proceedings for his crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)