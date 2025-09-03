Bosnian Truck Drivers End Protest After Government Concedes to Demands

In a significant development, Bosnian truck drivers have lifted their blockades at major transit points after the government agreed to address many of their demands. The protests, which began on Monday, resulted in around 600 trucks halting movement across the country, affecting goods' flow and traffic near Sarajevo and borders with Croatia and Serbia.

Logistika, the group representing the transport sector's 47,000 workers, stated that the protest was a result of prolonged government inaction following months of negotiations. A critical issue is an EU-imposed 90-day cap on the duration Bosnian truck drivers can remain within the bloc in any 180-day period.

Additional demands from the truckers include a refund on oil excise taxes, faster border processing, and the introduction of digital solutions to reduce bureaucratic delays. Discussions with European Commission officials, involving regional transport representatives, are scheduled in Belgrade, where longer EU stay durations will be sought.

