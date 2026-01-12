Uproar in Goa Assembly Amidst Demands for Accountability on Club Fire Tragedy

The first day of the Goa legislative assembly's winter session erupted into chaos after Opposition MLAs disrupted Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju's address.

They demanded a statement regarding a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives in Arpora village. Despite the Chief Minister's attempts to restore order, the ruckus continued.

As a result, seven Opposition members were escorted out by security, marking a tumultuous start to the session, which will conclude on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)