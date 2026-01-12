Uproar in Goa Assembly Amidst Demands for Accountability on Club Fire Tragedy
The Goa legislative assembly faced disruption on the first day of its winter session as Opposition MLAs demanded Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju address a nightclub fire tragedy that resulted in 25 casualties. Despite interventions by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, chaos ensued, leading to the removal of seven protesting MLAs.
The first day of the Goa legislative assembly's winter session erupted into chaos after Opposition MLAs disrupted Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju's address.
They demanded a statement regarding a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives in Arpora village. Despite the Chief Minister's attempts to restore order, the ruckus continued.
As a result, seven Opposition members were escorted out by security, marking a tumultuous start to the session, which will conclude on January 16.
