Left Menu

Germany Eases Supply Chain Rules for Larger Firms

The German cabinet revised the national supply chain law, relieving larger companies from certain documentation duties. Originally implemented in January 2023, it aimed to ensure corporate accountability in human rights and environmental protection through due diligence. The law stands until an EU directive is adopted by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:42 IST
Germany Eases Supply Chain Rules for Larger Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German cabinet took significant steps to amend the national supply chain law on Wednesday, making it less cumbersome for larger firms by easing certain documentation requirements, which were previously deemed costly and overly bureaucratic. These changes are expected to lessen the burden on Germany's biggest companies as they comply with the law.

Implemented at the start of 2023, the legislation obliges German companies with over 1,000 employees to carry out due diligence procedures to ensure their suppliers adhere to human rights and environmental standards. According to Reuters, the regulation has often shifted its impact onto smaller suppliers and overlaps with upcoming EU-wide directives, which countries must incorporate into their own legal frameworks by July 2027.

The ruling coalition initially considered abolishing the national supply chain law entirely but decided to maintain it until the EU supply chain regulations come into play. Labour Minister Baerbel Bas announced that until then, only serious breaches, such as grave violations of human rights, would incur penalties, with the Labour Ministry estimating a cost reduction of 4.1 million euros annually for businesses.

TRENDING

1
Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

 Germany
2
Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

 Global
3
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
4
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025