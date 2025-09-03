Left Menu

Protest Quelled: Maratha Quota Agitation Ends with Government Concession

The Maratha quota protest in Mumbai, led by Manoj Jarange, ended after the Maharashtra government conceded to the demands for reservation. Nine cases were registered for unlawful assembly and road blocking. The protest dispersed as the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates and withdraw pending police cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange came to an end after five days of demonstrations in Mumbai when the Maharashtra government conceded to key demands.

A total of nine cases have been filed against the Maratha quota protesters for unlawful assembly and blocking roads as they gathered in large numbers around Azad Maidan and other key locations in the city.

The government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, allowing them to access reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and committed to withdrawing all police cases against the protesters by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

