Tragic Incident: Naib Tehsildar's Alleged Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Rajkumar, a Naib Tehsildar in Bijnor, allegedly shot himself at his government residence. His family found him after breaking a locked door and rushed him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The police have recovered a pistol from the scene and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:02 IST
Rajkumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, a Naib Tehsildar named Rajkumar, stationed in Bijnor, allegedly shot himself on Wednesday morning at his official residence, plunging into a serious condition.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha, Rajkumar, posted at Sadar Tehsil, had isolated himself in a room before the incident occurred. The family, after not receiving a response, broke open the door to discover the critical situation.

As the police probe into the matter, they have recovered a pistol from the scene, indicating a possible self-inflicted gunshot. The investigation seeks to uncover further details surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

