Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

President Donald Trump is poised to appeal to the conservative-led Supreme Court to uphold his emergency tariffs following setbacks in lower courts. The court’s decision will significantly affect Trump's trade policies, with legal debates surrounding the broad interpretation of presidential powers under the IEEPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:40 IST
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is preparing to urgently appeal to the Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives, seeking validation for his expansive emergency tariffs, after encountering two legal setbacks in lower courts.

Legal and trade experts suggest that the 6-3 conservative majority could slightly increase Trump's chances of sustaining his 'reciprocal' and fentanyl-related tariffs. These measures were deemed illegal by a federal appeals court in a 7-4 ruling last week.

The administration, while expecting the Supreme Court to uphold the tariffs under IEEPA, is ready with alternative legal avenues to maintain the duties, which will stay in effect through mid-October in anticipation of a court appeal. Trump's initiatives, aiming for an early decision, face questions about the expansive use of presidential powers under the IEEPA statute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
2
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India
4
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025