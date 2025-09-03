Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

President Donald Trump is preparing to urgently appeal to the Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives, seeking validation for his expansive emergency tariffs, after encountering two legal setbacks in lower courts.

Legal and trade experts suggest that the 6-3 conservative majority could slightly increase Trump's chances of sustaining his 'reciprocal' and fentanyl-related tariffs. These measures were deemed illegal by a federal appeals court in a 7-4 ruling last week.

The administration, while expecting the Supreme Court to uphold the tariffs under IEEPA, is ready with alternative legal avenues to maintain the duties, which will stay in effect through mid-October in anticipation of a court appeal. Trump's initiatives, aiming for an early decision, face questions about the expansive use of presidential powers under the IEEPA statute.

