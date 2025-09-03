Left Menu

Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

Syria's committee has detained members of its defence and interior ministries for civilian abuses in Sweida. Hundreds of people died when violence erupted between tribes and Druze factions, escalating with Syrian troops' involvement. Syrian authorities are urged to prosecute officials responsible for extrajudicial executions.

Updated: 03-09-2025 15:45 IST
Syria has taken decisive action by detaining officials from its defence and interior ministries over allegations of committing abuses against civilians in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida.

Amid intense violence in July, which saw hundreds of deaths and tribal clashes, accusations emerged implicating government forces in execution-style killings broadcast on camera. A government-formed committee, led by spokesperson Ammar Izzedin, has been actively conducting investigations.

Video footage served as substantial evidence against the suspects, with some confessing upon viewing the material. The implicated officials are awaiting judicial proceedings while Amnesty International emphasizes the necessity of accountability for such grave human rights violations.

