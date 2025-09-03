Left Menu

UAE's Firm Stance on West Bank Annexation

The United Arab Emirates has issued a stern warning to Israel that any annexation of the West Bank would seriously jeopardize the Abraham Accords, which normalized UAE-Israel relations. The UAE views the Accords as crucial for supporting Palestinian aspirations for an independent state, a stance unchanged since 2020.

Updated: 03-09-2025 15:54 IST
The United Arab Emirates has strongly cautioned Israel against any plans for annexing the West Bank, emphasizing that such a move would be a significant breach of the Abraham Accords. The accords, which marked a historic normalization of relations between the two countries, are at risk should annexation proceed.

Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, Lana Nusseibeh, reaffirmed the UAE's enduring support for the Palestinian quest for an independent state, stating that this commitment was integral to the UAE's initial participation in the Accords. "From the very beginning, we viewed the Accords as a way to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people," Nusseibeh told Reuters.

The UAE's firm position on the matter, expressed originally in 2020, remains consistent and underscores the potential diplomatic fallout should Israel proceed with annexation plans.

