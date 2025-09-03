India's Strategic Trade Talks with Germany: Building Bridges with EU Amidst Global Tensions
India is seeking Germany's support to enhance trade with the European Union and accelerate FTA talks. Foreign Minister Jaishankar discussed with German counterpart Wadephul the potential doubling of bilateral trade. Trade challenges include the EU's import tax cuts and stringent climate rules, while India defends local interests.
India is actively seeking support from Germany to strengthen its economic ties with the European Union as it aims to accelerate ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) discussions. This drive from Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in conversation with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, underscores India's commitment to doubling bilateral trade with Germany.
The FTA negotiations, which recommenced in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus, face challenges, including the EU's proposal for reducing import taxes on specific goods and enforcing stricter regulations around climate and labor standards. India remains cautious, aiming to protect its local farmers and retain sovereignty over legal arbitration processes.
The situation comes amidst broader geopolitical tensions, notably after the U.S. imposed increased tariffs on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian oil. India has criticized both the U.S. and EU for perceived hypocrisy given their ongoing trade engagements with Russia despite the Ukraine conflict.
