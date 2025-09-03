Limpopo Deploys 132 New Constables to Bolster Festive Season Safety

As South Africa heads into the festive season, the Limpopo police service has strengthened its ranks with the deployment of 132 newly recruited constables across the province. The officers, who have just completed their training at various South African Police Service (SAPS) academies, are expected to enhance crime-fighting operations during what is traditionally one of the busiest and most challenging times of the year.

Official Deployment Ceremony

The official pass-out and deployment ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, led by Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. The event was both a symbolic and practical milestone, marking the entry of the young officers into full operational duty.

The new recruits will be placed in key investigation units, district police structures, and the Forensic Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC). This distribution is intended to strengthen investigative capacity, speed up case resolutions, and ensure communities across Limpopo feel the impact of additional manpower on the ground.

Commissioner Hadebe’s Call for Discipline and Integrity

Addressing the constables, Lieutenant General Hadebe urged them to embrace their new responsibilities with professionalism and integrity. She emphasised that the fight against crime requires dedication, discipline, and a deep respect for human rights.

“Do your work diligently and respect the rights of the individual. At your respective stations that you are attached to, you will find negative people. Choose what you listen to and avoid the wrong groups. Attitude determines altitude,” Hadebe told the recruits.

She further highlighted the importance of discretion and responsible firearm usage, reminding the constables that weapons should only be used when absolutely necessary and justified. “Criminals are daring. Do not be generous to them—make sure you arrest them for the right reasons,” she said.

Festive Season Safety Priorities

The deployment of the new recruits comes at a crucial time. The festive season typically sees an uptick in violent crime, road accidents, theft, and commercial crimes, all of which place heavy demands on policing resources. By expanding operational strength, SAPS Limpopo aims to reassure residents, businesses, and holidaymakers that their safety remains a top priority.

Commissioner Hadebe reiterated that police visibility, swift response to incidents, and effective investigations will be critical in creating safer environments throughout December and January. She also reminded officers that community trust and respect are central to effective policing.

Guidance from Senior Leadership

Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Samuel Manala, echoed Hadebe’s sentiments, urging the constables to remain faithful to their core mission of service. “Your responsibility is to serve and protect. Stay true to that,” he advised.

Both leaders reminded the constables that policing is not just about fighting crime but also about upholding the dignity of communities, working with honesty, and protecting vulnerable groups from harm.

Building a Safer Limpopo

The integration of the new constables into Limpopo’s police force forms part of a broader SAPS strategy to boost law enforcement capacity nationally, particularly in crime hotspots. Limpopo, with its mixture of urban centres, rural communities, and cross-border crime risks, requires a strong, well-trained police presence.

Authorities are confident that the new recruits will not only support festive season operations but will also make a long-term difference in fighting crime, improving case backlogs, and enhancing forensic investigations.

As the festive season begins, the deployment of these constables stands as both a symbol of renewed energy within SAPS and a commitment to community safety in Limpopo.