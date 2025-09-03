Controversy Over Kunbi Caste Certification for Marathas
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal plans to challenge a government resolution aiming to expedite Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas. He expresses concerns over the decision, which emerged amid a hunger strike by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange. The GR has caused unrest among OBC leaders.
- Country:
- India
NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, announced plans to challenge a government resolution concerning the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.
Expressing his discontent, Bhujbal, an influential figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), abstained from a cabinet meeting. His reaction highlights tensions arising from Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured that the government's decision is lawful and not detrimental to any community. The effort to include Marathas as Kunbis, backed by historical records, aims to address reservation claims but has stirred OBC communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Victory: Activist Manoj Jarange's Quest for Inclusion
Maratha Agitation Ends as Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends Fast Amid Government's Pledge
Maratha Quota Controversy: Activist Calls Government Resolution Useless
Activist Manoj Jarange to HC: Maratha quota stir called off after issue was resolved; court seeks his affidavit to reply on pleas.
Maratha Quota Agitation: Activist Manoj Jarange's Legal Battle Continues