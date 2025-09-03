Controversy Over Kunbi Caste Certification for Marathas

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, announced plans to challenge a government resolution concerning the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.

Expressing his discontent, Bhujbal, an influential figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), abstained from a cabinet meeting. His reaction highlights tensions arising from Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured that the government's decision is lawful and not detrimental to any community. The effort to include Marathas as Kunbis, backed by historical records, aims to address reservation claims but has stirred OBC communities.

