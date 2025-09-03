Left Menu

Controversy Over Kunbi Caste Certification for Marathas

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal plans to challenge a government resolution aiming to expedite Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas. He expresses concerns over the decision, which emerged amid a hunger strike by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange. The GR has caused unrest among OBC leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:34 IST
Controversy Over Kunbi Caste Certification for Marathas
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, announced plans to challenge a government resolution concerning the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas.

Expressing his discontent, Bhujbal, an influential figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), abstained from a cabinet meeting. His reaction highlights tensions arising from Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured that the government's decision is lawful and not detrimental to any community. The effort to include Marathas as Kunbis, backed by historical records, aims to address reservation claims but has stirred OBC communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

 India
2
Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

 India
3
Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

 India
4
Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025