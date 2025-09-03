Left Menu

Murder Mystery Unfolds in Thane: Husband Arrested in Gruesome Crime

A severed head was found in Thane's drain, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Taha Ansari for the alleged murder of his wife, Pravin alias Muskan Ansari. The motive remains unclear with police uncertain about the accused's conflicting statements. Drone cameras are being used to find the rest of the body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:31 IST
Murder Mystery Unfolds in Thane: Husband Arrested in Gruesome Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling murder case from Thane, Maharashtra, the police have arrested Mohammad Taha Ansari after recovering the severed head of his wife from a drainage area. The motive for the brutal crime remains shrouded in mystery, as conflicting statements from the accused continue to puzzle investigators.

The head, identified as that of Pravin alias Muskan Ansari, was discovered on August 30 in a creekside nullah on Idgah Road, Bhiwandi. A post-mortem was promptly conducted, and charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified individuals at that time.

Despite arresting the husband, authorities are still in pursuit of the remaining body parts, utilizing drone technology in their search efforts. The case continues to unfold with the motive remaining elusive, as Taha Ansari provides differing accounts of the events leading to the crime.

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025