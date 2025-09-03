Murder Mystery Unfolds in Thane: Husband Arrested in Gruesome Crime

In a chilling murder case from Thane, Maharashtra, the police have arrested Mohammad Taha Ansari after recovering the severed head of his wife from a drainage area. The motive for the brutal crime remains shrouded in mystery, as conflicting statements from the accused continue to puzzle investigators.

The head, identified as that of Pravin alias Muskan Ansari, was discovered on August 30 in a creekside nullah on Idgah Road, Bhiwandi. A post-mortem was promptly conducted, and charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified individuals at that time.

Despite arresting the husband, authorities are still in pursuit of the remaining body parts, utilizing drone technology in their search efforts. The case continues to unfold with the motive remaining elusive, as Taha Ansari provides differing accounts of the events leading to the crime.