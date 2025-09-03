In the Eye of the Storm: Kulgam Police's Heroic Efforts Amid Floods
In Kulgam district, amidst heavy rainfall and flooding, local police provided critical humanitarian aid by rescuing stranded families and establishing a community kitchen along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Their efforts, led by SSP Sahil Sarangal and other officers, showcased a deep commitment to public service during adverse weather conditions.
In an inspiring act of public service, police personnel in Kulgam district have shown exemplary dedication amidst torrential rains, providing vital assistance to those trapped in floodwaters. Their efforts included setting up a community kitchen for drivers stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
The initiative, spearheaded by Kulgam SSP Sahil Sarangal and supported by additional SP (national highway) and SDPO Qazigund, involved the rescue of 11 families, including a pregnant woman and children, in the Napora area.
The police's humanitarian actions drew widespread appreciation from the community, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to public welfare, even during challenging circumstances, as landslides and flooding have plagued the region for over a week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
