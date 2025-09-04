US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

US lawmaker Rep. Gregory Meeks has issued a stark warning against the continuation of former President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, describing them as a threat to the vital relationship between the two nations.

Meeks, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats, underscored Congressional support for the longstanding US-India partnership following his recent meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kwatra expressed gratitude for Meeks' unwavering support, highlighting ongoing discussions on trade, energy, and broader policy issues as critical areas of interest.

