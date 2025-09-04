Left Menu

US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties

Rep. Gregory Meeks cautions against former President Trump's tariffs on India, asserting that they imperil the critical US-India partnership. Meeks emphasizes Congress's backing of this alliance, while Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra stresses ongoing discussions on trade, energy, and mutual concerns amid current diplomatic strains.

Updated: 04-09-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:08 IST
US Lawmakers Warn Against Trump’s Tariffs Impact on US-India Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmaker Rep. Gregory Meeks has issued a stark warning against the continuation of former President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, describing them as a threat to the vital relationship between the two nations.

Meeks, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats, underscored Congressional support for the longstanding US-India partnership following his recent meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kwatra expressed gratitude for Meeks' unwavering support, highlighting ongoing discussions on trade, energy, and broader policy issues as critical areas of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

