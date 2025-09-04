Left Menu

Outcry in Kerala: Youth Congress Leader's Alleged Torture Fuels Political Storm

The Kerala Congress plans to intensify protests after footage showing alleged custodial torture of Youth Congress leader V S Sujith surfaced. The party demands stringent action against the accused policemen, rejecting claims of prior disciplinary action. Major political figures support the cause, condemning perceived police and governmental interference.

The political landscape in Kerala is heating up as the Congress intensifies its protests following allegations of custodial torture against Youth Congress leader V S Sujith. The controversy erupted after CCTV footage showed what appears to be Sujith being assaulted by police at the Kunnamkulam station in 2005.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheeshan has vowed that the party will push for severe penalties against the five accused policemen, rejecting statements from the Thrissur DIG claiming that appropriate disciplinary measures have already been implemented.

Party members, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, allege systemic interference from local political and police authorities, demanding criminal charges against those involved. Protests have escalated, as seen in the recent Youth Congress demonstration in Malappuram, drawing widespread public and political attention.

