Western Allies Rally for Ukraine Security Amid Elusive Peace with Russia

On Thursday, a group of around 30 Western leaders engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on securing guarantees for Ukraine's safety as talks of a peace deal with Russia remain fraught. The 'coalition of the willing' convened, featuring representation from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Efforts to establish military support for Ukraine have been ongoing for months, with discussions stalling due to demands for U.S. security assurances. Former President Donald Trump has avoided explicit support, leaving European leaders to strategize independently.

During a summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted Europe's readiness to provide Ukraine with security assurances. Meanwhile, NATO's Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, underlined the need to disregard Russia's apprehensions and focus efforts on bolstering Ukraine's defense.

