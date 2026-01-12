US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Nationwide Protests: Trump Hints at Possible Diplomatic Talks and Action
President Donald Trump announced potential US action against Iran amidst ongoing protests, while disclosing Iranian leaders' calls for diplomatic talks. Tensions escalate with discussions on military bases and internet access. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham suggests imminent US military action to tackle Iran's regime amid nationwide unrest.
Amid ongoing nationwide protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump indicated potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran, even as Washington might be compelled to take action. Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed Iranian leaders have sought negotiations, expressing Tehran's desire to engage in talks.
Trump revealed that Iranian leaders had reached out to the US for diplomatic discussions, stating, "They called. Iran called to negotiate yesterday." He hinted at a meeting being organized, but warned that recent developments in Iran might necessitate action before any talks occur.
Addressing a question about Iran's military threats, Trump declared US readiness to retaliate with unprecedented force, alongside ongoing discussions to potentially restore internet access in Iran, possibly involving Elon Musk's Starlink. Simultaneously, Senator Lindsey Graham suggested imminent US military action, citing rising unrest and the need to topple Iran's regime.
