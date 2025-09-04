Supreme Court Secures Lifeline for Medically Discharged Cadets: A New Hope for Bravehearts
The Supreme Court has ensured medical facilities under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for military cadets discharged due to disabilities suffered during training. The court directed the government to waive off subscription fees and explore enhanced insurance covers and resettlement opportunities for these invalidated cadets.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, assured cadets discharged from military institutes due to disabilities that they will receive medical support under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). This decision came after the court, led by Justices B V Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra, learned of the government's plan to include these cadets in the ECHS starting August 29.
The court took note of the one-time subscription fee being waived and directed the Centre to complete registration by September 15. Senior advocate Rekha Palli was appointed as amicus curiae in the matter. The bench emphasized the need for extending medical facilities and sought details about the ECHS scheme.
Furthermore, the court urged the Centre to reassess insurance benefits and formulate schemes for the resettlement and medical reassessment of outboarded cadets. It highlighted the inadequacy of current monetary benefits and pushed for enhanced insurance coverage for these brave young individuals who suffered injuries during their rigorous training.
(With inputs from agencies.)