SANParks Vision 2040 Puts South Africa at Forefront of Global Conservation

South Africa’s pioneering approach to inclusive conservation, led by the South African National Parks (SANParks), has gained international recognition as a model of best practice. This was affirmed by Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, during the inaugural Vision 2040 Indaba in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The gathering, hosted by SANParks, brought together government, academia, civil society, farming communities, private sector leaders, youth representatives, and land claimant communities to discuss how conservation can be more deeply integrated into social justice and economic empowerment.

South Africa’s Global Conservation Leadership

Minister George said South Africa’s conservation strategies are now shaping global best practices, thanks to strategic partnerships with institutions such as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Convention on Biological Diversity, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

“These partnerships ensure that our strategies align with global climate and biodiversity commitments while leveraging international funding, technical support, and knowledge exchange,” George said.

South Africa has also used its G20 Presidency (December 2024 – November 2025), under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, to share expertise on green finance, biodiversity economy development, and integrated conservation models.

Conservation That Builds Economies

A key message at the Indaba was that conservation and economic growth can go hand-in-hand. South Africa’s approach includes:

Eco-tourism enterprises that create jobs in rural areas.

Sustainable game meat initiatives supporting local economies.

Community engagement programmes that reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Anti-poaching strategies and restoration projects that are now being replicated across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

International delegations from Europe, Asia, and the Americas have visited South Africa to study these initiatives first-hand.

“Countries are eager to learn from our model, which proves that protecting nature can also grow the economy,” George explained.

Vision 2040: A New Paradigm for Conservation

Launched twelve months ago, Vision 2040 represents a paradigm shift in conservation thinking. It moves beyond protecting land and species to embrace “integrated conservation” — a holistic model that connects biodiversity with climate resilience, cultural heritage, and community well-being.

At the heart of Vision 2040 is the creation of Mega Living Landscapes — interconnected spaces that combine:

Protected areas

Agricultural land

Communal territories

Private holdings

These landscapes are designed to support biodiversity while sustaining livelihoods and heritage, reinforcing the principle that people and the environment are inseparable.

Achievements Under Vision 2040

In its first year of implementation, SANParks has prioritized:

Rhino poaching prevention and stronger anti-wildlife crime measures.

Community-based conservation programmes that link livelihoods with ecological stewardship.

Global positioning of three South African national icons as leaders in tourism and conservation.

Promotion of SANParks initiatives at the G20, strengthening South Africa’s voice in global environmental policy.

A Symbol of Inclusive Global Leadership

George stressed that South Africa is now a symbol of integrated conservation on the world stage.

“The G20 Presidency has allowed us to showcase practical solutions, influence global policy, and inspire other nations to adopt people-centred, sustainable, and innovative practices,” he said.

He added that conservation is not a luxury but a necessity for prosperity, equity, and long-term resilience.

Looking Ahead

The Vision 2040 Indaba marks the beginning of a broad-based dialogue aimed at embedding inclusive conservation into national development. Stakeholders agreed that protecting biodiversity while empowering people is essential for South Africa’s future.

As the country advances its leadership role in sustainable development, SANParks’ integrated approach is poised to shape conservation models across the globe.