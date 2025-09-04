Left Menu

Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

The 'Sagar Kavach-2' security exercise was conducted along Odisha's coast to test and enhance coastal defense readiness. The drill involved 18 central and state agencies, including the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, and aimed to improve surveillance and coordination, ensuring preparedness against maritime threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:20 IST
Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The coastal lines of Odisha saw heightened activity on September 3 and 4 as 'Sagar Kavach-2', a comprehensive security drill, was conducted. The exercise aimed to evaluate and boost the preparedness of coastal and maritime defense systems in the state.

Bringing together 18 central and state agencies like the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, this drill tested operational readiness and inter-agency coordination to fend off potential maritime threats. Patrols extended to 100 nautical miles offshore, while key agencies managed inland operations.

Initiated post the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the biannual 'Sagar Kavach' series focuses on bolstering coordination and communication among various security bodies, enhancing their ability to detect, surveil and neutralize potential maritime incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

 India
3
Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

 Global
4
India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025