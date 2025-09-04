Odisha's Coastal Defense Bolstered by 'Sagar Kavach-2'

The coastal lines of Odisha saw heightened activity on September 3 and 4 as 'Sagar Kavach-2', a comprehensive security drill, was conducted. The exercise aimed to evaluate and boost the preparedness of coastal and maritime defense systems in the state.

Bringing together 18 central and state agencies like the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, this drill tested operational readiness and inter-agency coordination to fend off potential maritime threats. Patrols extended to 100 nautical miles offshore, while key agencies managed inland operations.

Initiated post the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the biannual 'Sagar Kavach' series focuses on bolstering coordination and communication among various security bodies, enhancing their ability to detect, surveil and neutralize potential maritime incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)